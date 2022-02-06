Meant to make commute to airport, Gurgaon smoother, RTR corridor marred by problems

Two years since it opened to the public, the new Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover is marred with potholes, a narrow U-turn, and a broken divider that leads to traffic snarls at the mouth of the stretch as well as occasional accidents.

The 2.7-km-long flyover, branching off the Munirka flyover and ending before the Army Hospital Research and Referral near Subroto Park on the Outer Ring Road, was inaugurated in 2019 to make the commute from South Delhi to Indira Gandhi International Airport easier.

According to the traffic police, one-two road accidents on the stretch are reported in a month and 12-15 in a year. Police said around 18 accidents took place on this stretch in 2021, of which four proved to be fatal.

A spot check by The Indian Express found that while the initial commute was smooth, at least five potholes on the descent lead to slow vehicular movement and traffic snarls. A part of the divider on the stretch also lies broken, with small stones and bricks lying on the road.

Moreover, a U-turn around 100 metres after the flyover to head to Shankar Vihar and nearby residential colonies like Vasant Vihar and Subroto Park has turned into a choke point — it is too small for heavy vehicles to pass through without hitting the concrete barriers and many get stuck, causing snarls.

Residents and commuters too have raised complaints: “Vehicles come speeding from the flyover and there is always a fear of a collision at the U-turn. What is the need for this poorly constructed U-turn, when a proper one under the Airport Road flyover is just 300 metres away?” said Vishwesh Rai, a commuter.

Experts said certain improvements are required on the stretch. Dr S Velmurugan, Chief Scientist at Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said: “The issue was raised two years ago when the flyover was constructed and before it was opened for public use. The PWD has not removed slabs and barriers and the stretch is still in an unfinished state. When the road ends, there is a broken divider, likely caused by an accident. Any vehicle coming fast from the flyover could go and hit others. Action is taken only after fatal accidents.”

Dr Sewa Ram, Professor of Transport Planning at the School of Planning and Architecture, said, “The U-turn was not planned when the project was conceptualised and designed later. When you come from the Gurgaon side and go to Vasant Vihar, there are fewer roads, resulting in traffic jams even towards Gurgaon. The U-turn indirectly reduces the carriageway of the road and creates a bottleneck on both sides. There is also a concrete partition, and it is not visible sometimes, due to which vehicles collide.”

Many vehicles do not use these U-turns and they should ideally be closed or shifted below the NH-8 flyover, he added.

Traffic police, meanwhile, said it has intimated road-owning agencies concerned from time to time. DCP Traffic (South) Guguloth Amrutha said, “Traffic has been smooth since the flyover opened, but congestion is seen due to potholes and at the U-turn.”

A senior official from the Public Works Department working on this stretch said work is on to remove the U-turns and concretise partitions: “It was supposed to have started earlier, but was delayed due to various reasons — laxity by the contractor, onset of the pandemic, and the construction ban. The U-turns and concrete slabs will be removed soon.”