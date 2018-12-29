Fewer applications, approvals for arms licences this year

More than half the applicants who applied for an arms licence in the last three years did not get one, response to an RTI filed by The Indian Express has shown.

Data from the last three years also shows that the number of people applying to the Delhi Police licensing unit for an arms licence decreased from 2,294 in 2016 to 1,880 in 2017 and 1,260 till November 18 this year. Of these, 780, or 34%, were approved in 2016; 603, or 32%, were approved in 2017; and 495, or 39%, got the nod this year.

The reason for a majority of the applications being rejected, officials say, is a very strict licensing process followed by the Delhi Police. “People who usually apply for arms licences are bank executives, employees from multinational corporations, security guards at private banks, sportsmen and people facing threat from local criminals,” said a police officer.

When an individual applies for an arms licence, he has to inform police if he has been previously convicted or has a court case pending against him, apart from providing identification and address proof. The local police station then conducts a verification of the address and other documents, following which a report is sent to a DCP-rank officer who decides whether the applicant should get an arms licence.

“In case of individuals who claim that there is an imminent threat to their life, we see whether the person has registered a case in that regard. Then, the Special Branch conducts a threat perception. After the DCP clears the applicant’s name, a one-on-one interview is conducted by the Additional Commissioner of Police of the Licensing Unit. Sometimes there are 25 interviews in a single day,” the officer said.

Arms licence applications are also sent by private companies, but there were no applications in the past two years. In 2016, there was only one application, which was rejected, the RTI revealed. Arms licences applied by banks have also steadily declined. In 2016, there were 14 applications for arms licences, and the licensing unit issued 17. The following year, there were 10 applications and 5 licences were issued; and this year, six applications were received and three licences issued.

Applications for the sale and gifting of firearms shot up in 2018, with 154 applications received, as compared to 29 the previous year. The licensing unit also approves applications for the use of explosives, which are usually made from construction companies that undertake blasting operations. In 2016, a total of 97 applications were received, out of which only 5 were approved. In 2017 and 2018, the number of applications for explosives dropped to 29 and 19 respectively, and no licences were issued in both years, the RTI revealed.

Meanwhile, licences for fireworks had come under the radar of the Supreme Court, which had ordered that only crackers with reduced emission and ‘green crackers’ would be allowed for manufacture and sale. But in the past two years, not a single licence application for fireworks was received. The unit also issues a licence to procure poison, but no application has been received in the last three years.