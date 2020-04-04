RSS starts helplines for students, those from North East

RSS has also started another helpline, Yuva, for students in Delhi. The number is 8800868686. (Representational Image/File) RSS has also started another helpline, Yuva, for students in Delhi. The number is 8800868686. (Representational Image/File)

The RSS has started helplines for students, the differently abled and people from the North East living in the capital, to reach out if they face difficulties or discrimination during the coronavirus crisis.

The helpline for those from the North East will be staffed by volunteers from the region. Last month, a woman from Manipur had alleged that a man spat on her and called her “corona” in Delhi. He was later arrested.

The North East Forum for International Solidarity had written to the Home Ministry, asking that those discriminating against people from the region be dealt with strongly. The body alleged that two North Eastern students had been attacked near Delhi University on March 3, and called ‘coronavirus’.

For the helpline, 9650530531, a total of 21 volunteers have been roped in, and more than 100 calls have been received within three days.

Most calls are regarding help procuring ration, medical advice and gas cylinder refills, said Pawan Kumar, member, state executive, RSS.

Families from the region have also been calling to seek help for their children stuck in Delhi during the lockdown, said an RSS member.

Kumar said that if people are in need of medical assistance, doctors will be asked to attend to them. “We have a team of 10 doctors who will assist them and tell them what steps they need to take in each case,” said Kumar.

RSS has also started another helpline, Yuva, for students in Delhi. The number is 8800868686.

“Many students live in paying guest and rented accommodation in areas such as Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Satya Niketan and Rajinder Nagar. Many are facing a shortage of food… In such a situation, we reach out to them with relief material,” said Yuva’s Delhi state convenor, Rajneesh Jindal.

He said the helpline has received more than 1,200 calls in the past three days. For the differently abled who need help, RSS has started 8010066066 as a helpline number. It has received 300 calls so far.

