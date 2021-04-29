RSS distances itself from Tuli’s comments calling out Delhi BJP, says time to focus on helping people

The RSS on Thursday distanced itself from the comments of its leader Rajiv Tuli, who, on Wednesday, hit out at the Delhi BJP for their “virtual absence” in public during the current Covid surge that has wreaked havoc in the national capital.

Stating that this is a time to “focus on how assistance can be arranged for the needy”, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, Sunil Ambekar, said, “Currently, our focus is on helping people in this hour of crisis. All governments, across party lines, are working to the best of their abilities. Our focus is on how to coordinate with them and find a way out of this mess. What anyone is saying at a personal level is not the official opinion of the Sangh.”

On Wednesday, Tuli, who is the RSS’s Delhi state executive member, had tweeted in Hindi: “There is fire everywhere in Delhi, has any ‘Dilli wala’ seen BJP Delhi? Where is BJP4Delhi? Or is the state body dissolved?”

Addressing the media virtually, Ambedkar said, “RSS workers are also providing assistance. Our efforts may appear less when compared to the magnitude of the crisis, but we are trying to ramp it up. The sensitivity of the society is amazing where people are working at the risk of their own lives. The strength of the society will help us triumph.”

He added that the Sangh was providing 12 different kinds of assistance to common people during the crisis, including setting up isolation facilities, Covid care centres, food to the needy, assistance to the overstretched medical staff at government hospitals, running helplines and providing tele-consultation through doctors.

He further informed that the RSS was running 43 Covid care centres across the country where all required facilities were being provided and RSS workers were also helping out families of Covid patients. At government hospitals, Ambekar said, RSS workers were providing masks, counselling Covid patients and their families and guiding them through treatment and official procedures.

RSS has also set up helplines where people can call for ambulance or hospital support. “Because of the sheer number of deaths, people are facing trouble during cremating their loved ones. The cremation ground staff are tired because of the unprecedented workload. RSS workers are helping them as well,” Ambekar added.

Apart from this, Ambekar said, RSS is also running plasma donation and blood donation campaigns, alongside creating awareness regarding vaccination.