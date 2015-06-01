Rs 750 crore for Gurgaon civic works

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG), which is set to go to polls in less than a year, passed its final draft budget for 2015-16. It was cleared in a second attempt after the House rejected it in March saying it needed to be worked upon. Officials said it will now be sent to Chandigarh for final approval.

According to the final draft, the MCG envisions an income of Rs 1,788 crore, which includes house, property tax and sales tax, and expenditure of Rs 1,708 crore for the year 2015-16. The draft focuses on big infrastructure projects for the city with Rs 750 crore earmarked for it. “For the first time, authorities have set aside funds to be spent on development work in HUDA sectors and unauthorised colonies. Also, Rs 1 crore each would be given to all 35 councillors for development works in their respective wards, the official said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App