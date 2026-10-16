‘Rs 60 lakh for foreign citizenship’: German woman, 64, arrested for fraud in Delhi

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

On Wednesday, Patiala House Court Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar remanded the woman to two days of police custody.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh, Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 05:29 AM IST
German woman arrested for fraud in Delhi, German woman arrested for fraud , German woman arrested fraud , German woman fraud , delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe FIR notes Kumar’s claims that the Jezzlers in September 2024 raised an invoice to Kumar’s father for CHF 50,000 (nearly Rs 50 lakh) along with details of a bank account. Kumar claims that his father, “in blind trust”, transferred Rs 50 lakh to the account.
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Nearly a year after the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against a 64-year-old German woman, claiming to be the daughter of a former Madhya Pradesh law secretary, for allegedly luring a Delhi man into paying Rs 60 lakh under the false pretext of facilitating German citizenship, the woman was arrested earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Patiala House Court Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar remanded the woman to two days of police custody.

The Magistrate Court reasoned that “detailed investigation is also required regarding money trail, to verify the involvement of other accused persons in the conspiracy” and to recover electronic devices with incriminating evidence.

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According to the police, the efforts to trace the accused, identified as Poonam Jezzler, and her husband in India had earlier failed as she is a German citizen living in Switzerland.  Police had then subsequently opened a lookout circular (LOC) notice, and her Indian bank account was frozen.

She was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) when she landed in India this week, and was arrested on October 13.

Poonam Jezzler’s counsels had opposed her police remand as well as filed for a bail application on Wednesday, which they later withdrew. In her bail plea, which was also opposed by the complainant’s advocate Gagan Bhatnagar, Poonam had stated that she was unaware of the complaint or the LOC against her, and that she comes from a respectable “family background”, her father being a law secretary in Madhya Pradesh government, who has now passed away.

She had also pointed out that she is a German national and is entitled to protection under the Vienna Convention.

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How the alleged fraud unfolded

The complainant, Pranzal Kumar, last October, had approached the Vasant Kunj police station in Delhi, based on which an FIR was filed without naming any accused. The FIR was lodged for the offences of breach of trust, cheating and conspiracy.

According to Kumar, he met the accused, Poonam Jezzler, and her husband first in 2021 in Switzerland while he was pursuing an MBA from the city of Lucerne.  The Jezzlers, he claimed, told him that they were running an immigration consultancy business service for worldwide immigration, and that Poonam had experience in facilitating citizenship of various countries.

Kumar alleged that the Jezzlers encouraged him to settle abroad, and though he expressed willingness to obtain a US citizenship, the Jezzlers allegedly urged him that they can “easily” get him a German citizenship in exchange of Rs 1.10 crore in six months.

The FIR notes Kumar’s claims that the Jezzlers in September 2024 raised an invoice to Kumar’s father for CHF 50,000 (nearly Rs 50 lakh) along with details of a bank account. Kumar claims that his father, “in blind trust”, transferred Rs 50 lakh to the account.

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Kumar alleges that Poonam pressured him to further pay the balance amount, following which Kumar transferred another Rs 10 lakh to her account.  However, he claims that he realised that no proof of his immigration process was being provided, and the Jezzlers allegedly “confessed that they had conspired to cheat” Kumar and his family.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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