Rs 350-crore fraud case: Doctor held over procurement discrepancies at Delhi hospitals

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government has arrested a doctor in connection with a Rs 350-crore fraud case involving the procurement of medicines and medical equipment for government hospitals in the national capital.

The accused, Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, was serving as the Head of Office of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), the nodal agency responsible for procuring medicines and equipment for public healthcare facilities. He had been suspended after the Directorate of Vigilance conducted raids at the CPA office in May.

According to ACB sources, Dr Ranga was called for questioning at the agency’s office in North Delhi on Thursday evening. The arrest was made following several hours of questioning.

According to ACB officials, the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD, had submitted a complaint alleging large-scale irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical items, consumables and medical equipment by the CPA under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). It was alleged that certain public servants and private individuals entered into a criminal conspiracy and manipulated procurement processes, tender conditions and technical specifications to provide undue advantage to selected firms and suppliers, causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer and gain to private parties.

Sources claimed that complaints had been received regarding the procurement of medicines and medical equipment worth more than Rs 350 crore at prices allegedly higher than prevailing market rates. Questions were also raised over the necessity of some purchases, adherence to procurement procedures and possible financial irregularities.

The case was registered on June 2 under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The ACB registered an FIR and launched a comprehensive investigation.

Amid the allegations, the Delhi government had transferred all the members of the CPA team, including the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal.

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The allegations relate to the procurement of portable X-Ray Machines, bedsheets and linen items, C-Arm radiological equipment, anaesthesia workstations, ORS, surgical consumables and medicines at allegedly inflated rates through manipulated procurement processes. Investigators suspect that tailor-made specifications were framed to favour select suppliers, while genuine competitors were excluded from the bidding process and government funds worth several hundred crores of rupees were misutilised.

During the investigation, officials found that several key procurement files relating to the purchases under scrutiny were not available. According to investigators, these files were allegedly in the personal custody of Dr Ranga.

Amid the probe, the ACB sought details of all the procurement files, payment records, Government e Marketplace bid documents, and related records pertaining to multiple items and categories. The retrieval, compilation, and verification of such records require due process and appropriate administrative approvals from the competent authority. Officials in the state health department said some of the files related to it have also gone missing causing hindrance in the investigation.

Dr Ranga allegedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the missing records and other material aspects of the case. ACB officials said his custodial interrogation was necessary to recover the missing files, identify other beneficiaries and co-conspirators, trace the money trail and recover documentary and electronic evidence linked to the alleged conspiracy.

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Dr Ranga was arrested on Thursday and produced on Friday before a court, which granted the ACB four days’ custody. Investigators are also examining the role of others in the conspiracy.

Sources said missing files and documents from official lockers were recovered. It has also been alleged that some officials influenced postings and appointments to benefit certain individuals.

The ACB is expected to further scrutinise procurement records, tender approvals, pricing decisions and the role of officials associated with the purchases.