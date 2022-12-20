Rs 34 cr property tax notice to Sujan Singh Park from NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued a property tax notice of Rs 34.56 crore for Sujan Singh Park at a time when the Centre and the company managing the prime residential-cum-commercial property, Sir Sobha Singh and Sons, are engaged in a legal tussle over the complex, The Indian Express has learnt.

The NDMC issued an assessment order of Rs 34,56,84,900 for Sujan Singh Park on October 31 that covered unpaid property tax from April 1, 1998, till now. According to sources familiar with the development, the company was yet to pay the amount or challenge the assessment order. The assessment order would be valid till the end of this financial year. The order covered the residential portions of the complex, and not the commercial areas, including the Ambassador Hotel, that are assessed separately, as per the sources.

Read also | US citizens duped on pretext of tech support services; 9 arrested

When contacted, the chairman of Sir Sobha Singh and Sons, Preminder Singh, declined to comment. The company had been given the land on lease by the British Indian government to construct flats for defence officers during the Second World War. The lease had said the government would give 50% of the flats to the company a year after the war ended and the remaining half of the 84 flats would be for use by government officers on the payment of a “fair rent” to the company. However, over the years, the government gave

up possession of many of the flats, with only 14 remaining with it, according to a Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs official. The company had moved the court against the government for unpaid rent for these flats since 1989, winning the case in 2020.

As a result, the company tried to evict the government officials from the flats in March this year, but the proceedings were halted and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs obtained a stay from the Supreme Court.

The Ministry on March 7 wrote to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons asking that 50% of the

flats be handed over to its Directorate of Estates as per the lease conditions. On March 25, the Ministry’s Land and Development Office issued a Rs 178 crore demand notice to the company for breach of lease conditions from 1969 onwards. As of now, the matter remains pending in the Supreme Court and the next hearing is scheduled on January 19, 2023, according to the court’s website.