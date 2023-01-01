Rs 24 lakh robbed from cash collection company staff in Gurgaon: 5 held

Five days after two unidentified men robbed Rs 24 lakh cash from two employees of a cash collection company in Gurgaon, the police on Saturday arrested five people for allegedly planning and executing the robbery. Police have recovered Rs 15.03 lakh cash, and a motorcycle used during the crime from the possession of the accused.

Police said on December 26, a cash collection agent, Rajeev Ranjan, had filed a complaint alleging that he and his colleague Ankur were on their way to their company’s office in Chakkarpur on a motorcycle after collecting Rs 24.07 lakh cash from a store.

Around 2.30 pm, when they reached near a temple, two men on a motorcycle had intercepted their path. Police said the accused had assaulted the employees of the cash collection company and robbed a bag which had Rs 24.07 lakh cash. A case was registered at sector 29 police station.

The accused have been identified as Chandra Bhanu Pratap, Vinit, Ujjwal Kumar, Ankur and Praveen Kumar alias Pammi.

The crime branch DLF phase 4 arrested the accused from Bihar, UP and Gurgaon.

Police said a probe found that one of the accused Ankur worked at the same cash collection company and had roped in his brother Ujjwal and three friends for the robbery.

“Since one of the accused worked at the company, he was aware that a large amount of cash is transferred on a routine basis and the route used. Another accused works as a delivery person with a food aggregator. The accused persons claimed that they needed money for medical treatment of their family members and had planned the robbery since they needed cash for the same,” said a police officer.