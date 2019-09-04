Rs 23,000, Rs 24,000, Rs 32,500: Just some road challans issued in Gurgaon recently

A two-wheeler owner in Gurgaon hit more than just a speed bump when he was challaned Rs 23,000 for multiple violations Monday afternoon — two days after the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, came into force.

Police said the driver, Dinesh Madan, a resident of Delhi’s Geeta Colony, was found to be driving without a driving licence, registration certificate, third party insurance, “violating air pollution” standards and not wearing a helmet. The challan was issued near the District Court around 12.55 pm and the vehicle was impounded. The man was riding a Honda Aviator, which has an ex-showroom price of roughly Rs 55,000.

While the penalty for driving without a driving licence and registration certificate is Rs 5,000 each, the lack of third party insurance attracts a fine of Rs 2,000. Penalty for violating air pollution standards is Rs 10,000 and that for driving without a helmet is Rs 1,000.

Madan, who works at the Gurgaon court and arranges advertisements in newspapers, claimed he possessed all necessary documents, but was not given enough time by police personnel to produce them.

“I usually take off my helmet around 15-20 metres before the court complex, which is what I did on Monday as well. Police personnel stopped me in the service lane and asked me to pay Rs 1,000 for the violation. I told them I had the helmet, but they refused to listen,” said Madan.

“I didn’t have Rs 1,000 so I told them I will get someone from the court to get the money,” he said.

He said police personnel then asked for his documents, and he told them he had left them at home. He claimed he was asked to “get them in 10 minutes”.

“I told them I stay in Delhi and there is no way I can get the documents in such a short time, but they did not listen. They issued a challan of Rs 23,000 and took the keys to my scooter. I could not do anything once the challan had been issued,” said Madan. “That is more than the current value of my vehicle, which would fetch only Rs 15,000-18,000. It was my mistake not carrying the documents… but I have all of them.”

Officials from Gurgaon Police said a part of the amount may be “forgiven” if he is able to produce his documents in court. “If he shows his licence, registration certificate and insurance in court, the penalty for those can be forgiven. He will have to pay Rs 11,000 for not wearing a helmet. Fine for violating air pollution standards can be forgiven if he produces a certificate. Fines in other cases can be forgiven,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, adding that a total of 950 challans were issued on Monday.

In another case, a challan of Rs 24,000 was issued to Jai Narayan, a resident of Gurgaon’s Subhash Nagar, at “Court Mor” Tuesday. Apart from other violations, the man riding pillion on Narayan’s two-wheeler was not wearing a helmet.

The third challan, however, exceeded both penalties and amounted to Rs 32, 500. Issued to an auto driver at Bristol Chowk, the challan accused him of driving without a licence, registration certificate, and third party insurance.

He has also been accused of violating air pollution standards, “dangerous driving”, “number plate pattern/without high security registration”, among other things, police said.