Rs 2,000 crore loss due to protest curbs: Traders move Delhi High Court

It is also likely to hear a plea on concerns over protest sites.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed urgent listing of pleas by lawyers’ and traders’ associations seeking implementation of a Standard Operation Procedure at designated protest sites. According to the petitioners, traders have lost Rs 2,000 crore owing to barricades and other restrictions imposed due to protests.

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri, representing the petitioners, said, “All we want is implementation of the SOP, of what has already been put in place by the Supreme Court… we are only seeking implementation of our basic rights.”

While Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma insisted initially that the Supreme Court is already dealing with protest-related petitions, he subsequently did not object to the Delhi HC hearing the pleas today.