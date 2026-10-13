Rs 2,000 crore loss due to protest curbs: Traders move Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed urgent listing of pleas by lawyers’ and traders’ associations seeking implementation of a Standard Operation Procedure at designated protest sites. According to the petitioners, traders have lost Rs 2,000 crore owing to barricades and other restrictions imposed due to protests.
Senior advocate Sacchin Puri, representing the petitioners, said, “All we want is implementation of the SOP, of what has already been put in place by the Supreme Court… we are only seeking implementation of our basic rights.”
While Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma insisted initially that the Supreme Court is already dealing with protest-related petitions, he subsequently did not object to the Delhi HC hearing the pleas today.
The HC will also hear a plea by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar seeking a probe against alleged “anti-social elements” who assaulted protesters at Janatar Mantar on October 10.
It is also likely to hear a plea on concerns over protest sites.
Over the past week, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Left student groups and parties, as well as Opposition leaders, have been staging protests around Central and South Delhi demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. The Delhi Police had imposed stringent curbs while denying permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, detaining hundreds who turned up for the protests including students, opposition leaders and advocates from the High Court and Supreme Court.
Petitions before the court
On Monday, Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre had refused to list two pleas for hearing, citing pendency of petitions pertaining to the ongoing protests before the Supreme Court. He had said the pleas will be listed on Tuesday.
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One petition flagged that no alternative protest site was designated after Jantar Mantar was closed for protests by police. However, later in the day, the Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and instead designated three other venues: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground. As of now, no detailed SOP has been issued on how protests are permitted at the three sites.
An advocate, requesting that this plea be heard Monday, said, “The right to free speech has been quelled to a great extent… Jantar Mantar has been closed and no alternate site has been designated for today to protest. This is absolutely going to be a black day, we faced this in 1975 (when then PM Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency)…”
The second petition was by the NSUI president.
Another bench will also hear a plea by Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib challenging denial of permission to protest at Jantar Mantar.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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