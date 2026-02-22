Rs 18.5 crore siphoned: how Faridabad man colluded with insiders to defraud robotics firm over 8 years

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Gurgaon police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW)-II has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a fraud where employees of Kawasaki Robotics Private Limited colluded with outsiders to siphon off funds through fake vendors and bogus bills.
Gaurav Dhingra, 37, a resident of NIT Faridabad and holder of a BBA degree, was arrested in Faridabad on Thursday after a representative of the company, which provides robotics and automation services, filed a complaint at the Sector 37 police station.
According to the police, the representative of the Khandsa-based company alleged in the May 2025 complaint that between 2015 and 2023, certain employees abused their positions to create fictitious vendors, raise fake invoices, and transfer crores of rupees to their own or associates’ bank accounts without rendering any services.
“During the investigation, EOW-II traced transactions using police databases and technical assistance. Dhingra was arrested, and interrogation revealed that Rs 1,85,047,513 was transferred to bank accounts linked to his firm, Dhingra Enterprises,” a police spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added, “Dhingra, who works as a manager at a private company in Faridabad, told the police that he collaborated with Lavish (an employee of the complainant company). Together, they set up the fake firm Dhingda Enterprise and opened associated bank accounts. Lavish facilitated the vendor registration with the company, leading to payments into three bank accounts of the fake entity.”
In return, Dhingra reportedly received around Rs 5 lakh from the fraudulent proceeds, officials said.
The police produced Dhingra before a court on Friday and obtained his custody for two days.
During the remand period, the police plan to question him further to identify other accomplices, uncover potential additional offences, trace the defrauded amount, and recover related documents.
