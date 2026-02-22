Rs 18.5 crore siphoned: how Faridabad man colluded with insiders to defraud robotics firm over 8 years

The Gurgaon police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW)-II has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a fraud where employees of Kawasaki Robotics Private Limited colluded with outsiders to siphon off funds through fake vendors and bogus bills.

Gaurav Dhingra, 37, a resident of NIT Faridabad and holder of a BBA degree, was arrested in Faridabad on Thursday after a representative of the company, which provides robotics and automation services, filed a complaint at the Sector 37 police station.

According to the police, the representative of the Khandsa-based company alleged in the May 2025 complaint that between 2015 and 2023, certain employees abused their positions to create fictitious vendors, raise fake invoices, and transfer crores of rupees to their own or associates’ bank accounts without rendering any services.