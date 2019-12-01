Rs 12 crore gone from bank, AIIMS files complaint

After the alleged fraud came to light, the SBI alerted all its branches and advised its employees against paying high-value cheques issued by AIIMS. After the alleged fraud came to light, the SBI alerted all its branches and advised its employees against paying high-value cheques issued by AIIMS.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police over “Rs 12 crore being stolen from its two State Bank of India accounts through cloned cheques in the last one month”.

According to officials, the medical institute had discovered a few cases, wherein some SBI branches had “honoured” cloned/fake cheques worth Rs 12.44 crore. They added that in some cases, SBI officials managed to contact the authorised signatories of AIIMS to verify cheques before payments, hence preventing a few incidents of fraud.

“The institute uses public finance management system, a digitally secure system of the Ministry of Finance, for payments. There is no lapse on part of AIIMS. We have filed a complained with Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing,” said a senior official from the institute.

After the alleged fraud came to light, the SBI alerted all its branches and advised its employees against paying high-value cheques issued by AIIMS. The bank has also sent an alert message, which pops up as soon as employees working in the transaction department open their systems.

DCP (EOW) Varsha Sharma said, “We received a complaint from AIIMS Friday and are probing the matter. No FIR has been filed yet.” As per sources, the money was siphoned from bank accounts the institute has with the SBI at its non-home branches in other cities.

AIIMS has also submitted a report to the Health Ministry in the matter.

