Rs 10,500 for plasma at new bank in Noida

The first plasma bank in Uttar Pradesh was set up in Noida’s Sector 31 Saturday. The bank was sanctioned by the government and will operate from the premises of Rotary Blood Bank.

Officials said people will have to pay Rs 10,500 to get plasma for their kin. The price is Rs 4,500 for government employees of the region and will be charged by the hospital directly. “The cost of plasma has been waived for pregnant women and those with BPL cards,” said Suhas LY, DM Gautam Budh Nagar.

