Rs 10 lakh medical cover per family in new scheme for construction workers in Delhi

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A Rs 10 lakh health cover, 10 lakh beneficiaries, and Rs 200 crore to be spent annually—these are the key details of the ‘Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme’ approved by the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday.
The scheme, which is aimed at strengthening social security for construction workers, extends health protection to around 2.70 lakh registered workers and their families, an official said. According to officials, it is expected to cover nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries in the city in total.
Under this scheme, registered construction workers and their eligible family members including spouses, children, and parents will receive free and quality healthcare services through empanelled hospitals and mobile health units. Each registered worker will be entitled to treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh at empanelled hospitals, while the limit for a family will be up to Rs 10 lakh, an official said.
According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government expects to spend approximately Rs 200 crore annually on the scheme. Highlighting the necessity of the scheme, Gupta said construction workers are the foundation of the Capital’s development and strengthening their health and social security remains a key priority of the government.
“They are routinely exposed to stone-cutting dust, chemicals, excessive noise, heavy machinery, general dust and physically demanding working conditions. As a result, they remain vulnerable to silicosis (a lung disease), respiratory ailments, skin disorders and other serious health problems. A comprehensive health protection scheme for this section had long been lacking, and the present initiative has been designed to address that gap,” she said.
Officials said that the entire treatment process will be cashless, adding that the scheme will include annual health check-ups for registered workers and their spouses. Beneficiaries will also have access to free OPD and IPD services, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, emergency medical assistance, and referral services.
Further, healthcare services will be delivered directly through Mobile Medical Units at construction sites and in areas with a high concentration of workers. Gupta noted that digital health records of beneficiaries will be created under the scheme, alongside a modern beneficiary tracking system developed to ensure effective monitoring and transparency in service delivery. A 24×7 toll-free helpline will also be set up to assist workers.
“The scheme is not limited to providing healthcare alone, but represents a broader social security initiative aimed at improving the quality of life of workers and their families…,” she said.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has consistently accorded the highest priority to the welfare of the poor, workers and those employed in the unorganised sector. Through initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, the e-Shram Portal and the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, sustained efforts have been made to provide social and economic security to workers. Delhi Government is committed to carrying forward the same spirit and bringing positive change to the lives of workers,” Gupta said.
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