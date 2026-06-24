Rs 10 lakh medical cover per family in new scheme for construction workers in Delhi

"The scheme is not limited to providing healthcare alone, but represents a broader social security initiative aimed at improving the quality of life of workers and their families...,” she said.

A Rs 10 lakh health cover, 10 lakh beneficiaries, and Rs 200 crore to be spent annually—these are the key details of the ‘Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme’ approved by the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday.

The scheme, which is aimed at strengthening social security for construction workers, extends health protection to around 2.70 lakh registered workers and their families, an official said. According to officials, it is expected to cover nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries in the city in total.

Under this scheme, registered construction workers and their eligible family members including spouses, children, and parents will receive free and quality healthcare services through empanelled hospitals and mobile health units. Each registered worker will be entitled to treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh at empanelled hospitals, while the limit for a family will be up to Rs 10 lakh, an official said.