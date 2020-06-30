Rs 1 crore for family of Lok Nayak doc, says Kejriwal

Dr Asheem Gupta Dr Asheem Gupta

The Delhi government Monday announced an honorary compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Dr Asheem Gupta, the 58-year-old Lok Nayak Hospital doctor who succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to Dr Gupta: “We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice.” Dr Gupta was a senior consultant in department of Anaesthetics at Lok Nayak.

“Dr Gupta was known for going out of his way to serve his patients… I had a long conversation with his wife who is also a doctor… It is because of these doctors that we are able to fight…against Corona,” said Kejriwal.

Calling him as an inspiration for the people of the country, Kejriwal said the state will provide Dr Gupta’s family an honorary compensation of Rs 1 crore. “…this compensation is a small tribute to him on behalf of the people of Delhi and the country,” the CM added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.