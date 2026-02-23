RRTS corridors from Delhi to Alwar, Karnal set to get nod this fiscal: NCRTC MD

While the entire 82-km long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor is now open to the public, two new rapid corridors starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi are expected to get a greenlight soon. Shalabh Goel, Managing Director, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the executing agency of the project, talks to Devansh Mittal about transit-oriented development, focus on AI use and reducing air pollution.

What is the status of the upcoming rapid corridors, including the ones from Delhi to Alwar and Delhi to Karnal?

Both these corridors are under consideration at a very senior level, and are expected to get approved this financial year. Among other proposed corridors, the Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon corridors are at a more advanced stage compared to others.

There are reports that the Ghaziabad–Jewar corridor may start from Delhi instead of Ghaziabad.

When analysing a new corridor, multiple aspects are explored. Nothing has been finalised yet. It is too early to say if both options will be pursued.

How is NCRTC helping tackle air pollution in NCR?

After commissioning of the Delhi–Meerut corridor, we expect that around one lakh vehicles could come off the road. This will lead to a reduction of approximately 2.5 lakh tonnes of CO2. It is also expected to substantially increase the share of public transportation usage along the route from 37% to 63%. We are using green energy. We are providing solar rooftops and we are also planning to set up a land-based solar power plant of 110 megawatt in Uttar Pradesh. We are in the process of finalising the bids. We are also recycling accumulated water.

NCRTC hired Germany’s state-owned rail firm Deutsche Bahn (DB) for operations and maintenance. How has that worked out?

Hiring DB has brought a new model to the country. It brings international experience, which has helped with reducing operational costs and permanent manpower requirements for NCRTC. It is a win-win situation for both DB and NCRTC.

What initiatives are being taken on transit-oriented development (TOD)?

Our experience with the Uttar Pradesh government has been very positive. We jointly framed the TOD policy and defined value capture finance instruments. Value capture finance means that when a transit system comes up, the value of land and assets around the corridor increases, and that incremental value should also benefit the government and the transit agency. For example, through additional floor area ratio or higher stamp duty in TOD zones, the increased value is shared between the government and NCRTC.

What is the status of TOD planning around Sarai Kale Khan?

It is under consideration. The Delhi Development Authority is the appropriate authority to comment on timelines. NCRTC’s role is primarily facilitative.

Will the per unit cost come down with lessons learnt from the Delhi-Meerut corridor project?

Costs are expected to come down by at least 10-15% in the upcoming projects. For the Delhi-Karnal corridor, the projected cost is around Rs 240-250 crore per kilometre. Corridors with larger underground sections, like Delhi-Alwar, will be costlier. Costs depend on the proportion of underground versus elevated sections.

How is NCRTC using AI and technology in operations?

We are focusing heavily on technology. One example is a drone-based system with acoustic sensors to detect cable cutting. If a specific sound pattern is detected, a drone will automatically fly to the location, capture images and videos, and alert security agencies. We are also working on camera analytics to detect overcrowding at stations. If crowd density crosses a threshold, alerts will be sent to the operations control centre to deploy additional trains or manage entry. These are some examples of how AI and technology are being used.

Are there discussions on expanding NCRTC’s mandate beyond NCR?

Conversations are happening.

Can the public-private partnership (PPP) model used for this project be extended to future corridors?

This model, fully or partly, will be followed in future. We have already adopted PPP in several areas. For example, rolling stock supply was bundled with 15 years of maintenance, which ensures quality.

Are Indian companies lacking expertise for such operations?

These contracts were awarded through open competitive bidding, not nomination. Moreover, the rolling stock is being manufactured in Savli, Gujarat. This is a clear example of Make in India, generating employment and expertise within the country.

What is your target for non-fare box revenue, which is earned from sources such as advertisements?

Currently, non-fare box revenue is around 12–13%. We would like to at least double this in the next four to five years, reaching roughly one-fourth of total revenue.

What level of urban development is required for a city to need an RRTS?

In my opinion, the city should have a mature metro system. RRTS works best when integrated with metro systems through multimodal interchange points. Cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad qualify for such systems. Metros typically serve within a 30 km radius, while RRTS serves regions up to 200 km. India has taken initial steps with the Delhi-Meerut corridor, and many cities are now mature enough for such systems.

What percentage of your power requirements currently comes from renewable sources?

Right now it is less, but we intend to take it initially to around 25%, then extend it to 30% and further to 50%. I expect that within the next five to six years, we should be able to provide at least 50% of our power through renewable sources, predominantly solar.

Apart from relying on renewable energy, how are you focusing on energy conservation?

Energy conservation is extremely important for us. Around 33% of our operating expenses go into busying electrical energy, and about 33% of energy consumption is for traction. We have a regenerative braking system of the Namo Bharat rolling stock that captures the train’s kinetic energy and converts it into electrical energy, achieving an energy saving of up to 30%.

If we take 100 million units of electricity, we are able to give back 30 to 33 million units to the grid during braking.

Our lifts and escalators also provide regeneration. When they brake, electricity is fed back into the grid. We are selecting the right kind of equipment, right sizing, and taking all possible measures to conserve energy. Water conservation also leads to saving electricity because pumping water consumes energy. All these aspects are interconnected.