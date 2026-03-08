Row over V-C’s ‘casteist remarks: JNU faculty member writes to President, accuses teachers’ body of spreading ‘distorted propaganda’ against V-C

Amid controversy over Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit alleged casteist remarks, a faculty member has written an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu accusing the teachers’ body – Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) –of spreading “distorted propaganda” against Pandit.

In a March 6 letter titled “JNUTA’s Intellectual Honesty is at the Crossroads,” faculty member M Christhu Doss of the Centre for Historical Studies criticised the JNUTA for what he described as “misinformation and manipulated narratives.”

This comes against the backdrop of both Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) and the JNUTA expressing their protest against comments on Dalits made by the V-C during a podcast interview last month.

“I write this heartfelt open letter with deep respect for the constitutional office you hold and the values that the Republic of India stands for,” Doss wrote. “However, there is growing concern among faculty members and students regarding the increasing spread of distorted propaganda and misleading narratives on the JNU campus by JNUTA.”

This letter comes days after JNUTA demanded Pandit’s removal from office in a representation to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In that letter, the teachers’ body alleged that Pandit’s comments in the podcast dismissed University Grants Commission (UGC) equity regulations and contained casteist undertones.

JNUTA questioned the Centre’s silence on the matter and the detention of students who had protested against the remarks.

“We would at least be able to appreciate the honesty of the government if it instead stated clearly that it endorses the casteist views of the JNU VC,” the association wrote. “By not saying so and not acting against the JNU VC, the impression is being allowed to gain ground that the Government is not serious about addressing the issue of caste discrimination in higher education institutions,” JNUTA wrote.

The teachers’ body added that it had sought the VC’s removal three times last year. “Your Ministry would be well aware of the fact that the JNUTA had made this demand in three successive representations to the Honourable Visitor — on 1 September 2025, 22 September 2025, and 21 November 2025,” it said.

In his letter to the President, however, Doss strongly rejected JNUTA’s claims, accusing the association of deliberately misrepresenting Pandit’s statements.

“The JNUTA’s distorted propaganda is a deliberate manipulation, alteration, or misrepresentation of information to shape public opinion, promote a specific agenda, and demonise the JNU’s VC,” Doss wrote.

Doss further alleged that the teachers’ body had selectively interpreted Pandit’s remarks. “The JNUTA is passionate about wilfully altering, omitting, and reorganising JNU VC’s statements for its vested interests,” the letter states.

Doss also referred to alleged vandalism at the university’s Central Library by members of the JNUSU, questioning whether such actions could be justified as part of the university’s intellectual culture.

“If vandalism damages the property of a university that stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for progress, for the adventure of ideas and for the search for truth, how can it be vindicated as part of JNU’s intellectual culture?” the letter stated.

Doss also alleged that several earlier letters he had written to JNUTA had gone unanswered. “Questions remain unanswered to date despite 3–4 open letters to JNUTA,” asking whether the association was committed to “truth, academic integrity and intellectual honesty.”

Copies of the letter have also been sent to the Vice-President C P Radhakrishan, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister for Education.

When contacted, a member of JNUTA said “JNUTA is an elected body and functions as per a set of rules and guidelines.”