Row over questions by Assembly panel to South MCD

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday termed the BJP-ruled South MCD’s directive to its officials to not answer questions sent by the Assembly’s privileges committee as “contempt” of the House. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that it was to “hide corruption”.

The SDMC had earlier asked its officials “not to answer” questions from the Delhi Assembly’s privileges committee after a proposal on this, moved by Leader of the House Inderjeet Sehrawat, was approved by the civic body’s standing committee.

Sehrawat had said that using these tactics, Assembly committees were harassing SDMC officials and interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the civic body. Many questions are irrelevant, he said.

Bhardwaj Saturday said that an AAP MLA had asked in the Vidhan Sabha whether the BJP pays the MCD for all advertisements it has put up in the city to which the MCD Commissioner had replied that he has no information on this.

“If at all the BJP has paid the MCD for all its hoardings, then it must clarify what amount it has been charged,” Bhardwaj said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back, saying that the South MCD’s decision to not to reply to the Delhi Assembly’s queries is logically correct.

“When the Kejriwal government is not implementing the 4th and 5th Delhi Finance Commission recommendations on funds for MCDs, which it has accepted in the Delhi Assembly, then how does it expect MCDs to reply to the Assembly’s queries,” he said.

Kapoor said it is surprising that Bhardwaj calls sites where BJP hoardings are placed as illegal “but he and his colleagues turn a blind eye when hoardings on birthday greetings for Arvind Kejriwal or his party programmes are put up at the same sites”.