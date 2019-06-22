Row over mystery circular: BJP says AAP politicising schools, party denies

Interactive sessions between parents of Delhi government school students and School Management Committee (SMC) members, scheduled to begin Friday, were called off following an uproar and a complaint filed by the BJP with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, alleging that the purpose of the meetings was to ask parents to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Advertising

On June 13, the government’s education department had issued a circular to the heads of all government schools to organise interactive sessions with parents of students, to be led by SMC members, to discuss the Happiness and Entrepreneurship curricula. These were to be held between June 21 and 24, and the guidelines instructed members to introduce parents to sample stories from the curricula, explain the objectives and take feedback.

On Thursday, an unsigned document began doing the rounds, comprising instructions to SMC members regarding the interactive sessions. This included directions to speak about the government’s achievements in the field of education, and a questionnaire for parents asking them who they will vote for in the Assembly polls and why they did not vote for AAP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Following this, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, along with other BJP leaders, met Baijal to submit a complaint against this handout. He also asked that the SMCs be dissolved.

“Such forms were distributed first in a Gandhi Nagar school… The principal complained to us, after which we got to know that such activities are being done in other schools as well,” claimed Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

Advertising

The Congress also criticised the meetings, with former Delhi education minister Kiran Walia stating that the “Kejriwal government was dragging government schools in their political gameplan instead of improving the quality of education”.

However, AAP in a statement distanced itself from the unsigned handout and attributed it to the BJP: “The dirty tricks department of the BJP is out to derail the education reforms being carried out by AAP in Delhi. In the latest cheap shot, the BJP first circulated a self-scripted pamphlet on social media, took it to the L-G and lodged a complaint over it. It is shocking that a piece of paper with no authenticity is being circulated by the BJP to derail an important initiative.”

Despite this, the education department issued a fresh circular Friday stating that the interactive sessions “are ordered to be kept in abeyance till further notice”.