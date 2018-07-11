Row over fee: Parents say Delhi school kept children in basement for almost five hours

Rabea Girls’ Public School in Ballimaran. (Express photo) Rabea Girls’ Public School in Ballimaran. (Express photo)

At least 16 nursery and kindergarten children were allegedly kept locked for over four hours in the basement of a primary school as “punishment” because their parents had not paid the fee. The incident took place in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area, with some parents alleging they had already paid the fee and their children had been targeted unjustly.

Authorities at Rabea Girls’ Public School in Ballimaran did not comment on the incident. When contacted, principal Nahid Usmani said she will speak on the matter only on Wednesday. An official claimed the children were kept in an “activity centre”, even as parents alleged the children had to sit on the floor without fans in the room.

A mobile recording of the incident also spread on social media. Police said all the children study in nursery and kindergarten.

DCP (central) M S Randhawa told The Indian Express that they have registered a case under IPC sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 75 JJ Act (punishment for cruelty to child) and questioned school staff.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also set up an enquiry in the matter.

Police received the complaint on Monday afternoon from the father of one of the children who studies in kindergarten. He alleged that his daughter and15 of her classmates were confined for almost five hours in a room in the school’s basement.

“At about 12.15 pm, when we went to pick them (the children) up from the school, they were missing from their classes. We were told our children have been confined in the basement. We rushed towards the room and found the door was locked from the outside. On entering, some girls were found sitting on the floor. The temperature of the room was about 40 degrees Celsius and our children were hungry and thirsty,” states the complainant on the basis of which an FIR was lodged on Monday evening. Parents say they usually drop off their children at the school around 7 am.

Another parent, Siyahuddin, whose daughter studies in kindergarten, made similar allegations.

The school charges a fee of Rs 2,780 per month, with parents claiming that until last year, it was Rs 2,500.

“I went back home and got the receipt book. I have paid the fee in advance till September 2018. How can they confine my child? When we questioned the school, they did not talk. My daughter is scared now and when she went to school on Tuesday, she asked me whether she would be kept in the basement again,” alleged Siyahuddin.

The FIR alleges that when parents confronted the headmistress, they were pushed out by school staff.

Police said they have collected the purported recording of the incident and started a probe. School staff were called for questioning on Tuesday.

“The parents told us their children were locked as punishment for not paying the fee, but they maintained they had already paid the sum,” said a police officer.

The school runs out of three different buildings in the area, and has been operational since 1974.

