Row over docu on PM Modi: Hindu Sena puts up placards against BBC outside its Delhi office

Members of the Hindu Sena Sunday put up anti-BBC boards outside the UK-based broadcaster’s office at Hindustan Building, KG Marg, and protested against its documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’.

Placards reading “BBC is a threat to India’s Unity and it should be Banned” and “BBC stop tarnishing India’s image. BBC leave India” were put up outside the main gate of the office amid a row over the controversial documentary. Police later removed the placards.

Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta said, “The BBC is a threat to the unity and integrity of the country and should be banned immediately. BBC has been working to tarnish the image of the country… Now, they are targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

A senior Delhi Police officer said a patrolling team in New Delhi found the men putting up the posters and removed them. The men were also removed from the area before they could put up more boards. No legal action has been initiated yet because police haven’t received any complaint.

Last week, the Centre had ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the BBC documentary. Officials said the documentary has been found to be “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India” and has “the potential to adversely impact” the country’s “friendly relations with foreign states” and “public order within the country”. The BBC documentary focuses on Modi’s and his then state government’s response to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

(with PTI inputs)