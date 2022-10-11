scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Row over ‘conversion’ event: Rajendra Pal Gautam’s resignation okayed by L-G

Gautam said in his resignation letter that he was part of the event in his personal capacity and thanked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his support, and that he was resigning to shield AAP and Kejriwal from attacks.

The government is now looking for a replacement for Gautam. (PTI File)

The office of Delhi L-G V K Saxena Monday approved the resignation of Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, a day after he resigned citing false propaganda by the BJP regarding a ‘conversion’ event in the city on October 5. The file has now been sent to the President for approval.

Gautam said in his resignation letter that he was part of the event in his personal capacity and thanked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his support, and that he was resigning to shield AAP and Kejriwal from attacks.

Also Read |With exit of Rajendra Pal Gautam, it is clear that for AAP, Gujarat elections matter more than respecting Ambedkar’s legacy

At the event on October 5, Gautam, along with those present, had repeated the vows to not worship any Hindu gods or goddesses. The vows were first made by BR Ambedkar when he renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism in 1956.

The government is now looking for a replacement for Gautam. According to sources, Kuldeep Kumar, the Kondli MLA, Vishesh Ravi from Karol Bagh and Rakhi Birla from Mongolpuri are frontrunners for a cabinet post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...Premium
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jatiPremium
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jati
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...

Kumar was recently in news when he, along with three other AAP MLAs, claimed they have been offered Rs 20 crore by BJP leaders to switch allegiance. Considered close to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the Valmiki leader was also in news earlier this year for protesting against MCD’s anti-encroachment drive.

Also Read |Conversion row: Police to question Rajendra Pal Gautam

Ravi, a Jatav leader, is from a political family. His father, KC Ravi, was a member of Delhi’s metropolitan council in 1983 and is now a social worker in the Karol Bagh area. In 2017, Ravi was given the award of the best MLA in the Delhi assembly.

Birla already holds the post of the Deputy Speaker in the Delhi Assembly. According to sources, she is also a strong candidate in the running and several party members are in favour of her appointment to the cabinet as the first woman in the AAP government.

Advertisement

Ambedkar’s grandson, former MP Prakash Ambedkar, meanwhile, lambasted AAP over the issue and called it a “fervent supporter of Vedic Hindu religion and an opponent of Buddhist philosophy”. “The Ambedkar family fully supports Rajendra Pal Gautam and urges all Ambedkarites to join him in his efforts to restore dignity to former untouchables by embracing Buddhist philosophy and the path shown by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Aam Aadmi Party is no longer secular or supportive of religious tolerance, but rather a fervent supporter of Vedic Hindu religion and an opponent of Buddhist philosophy and Saints Dharma,” he tweeted.

Gautam quit two days after BJP leaders shared videos of him taking Ambedkar’s 22 vows at a ceremony where he claimed that close to 10,000 people converted to Buddhism. Since then, BJP had been demanding his resignation and attacking Kejriwal.

More from Delhi

AAP and Kejriwal are yet to respond to the controversy officially.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 01:49:20 am
Next Story

Maharashtra: State’s net waste of Corbevax doses 14.31%, above 10% permissible limit

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement