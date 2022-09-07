These are the routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory anticipating a large number of people to turn up around the Central Vista project after its inauguration scheduled for Thursday (September 8).

The traffic police announced general traffic diversions from 6 pm to 9 pm on several roads to ensure the safety of children and pedestrians, and smooth traffic movement in the New Delhi district.

The diversions (beginning at the C Hexagon at each road) would stretch from:

Tilak Marg to the Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

Purana Qila Road to Mathura Road

Shershah Road to Mathura Road

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg to Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

Pandara Road to Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

Shahjahan road to Q point

Akbar Road to R/A Mansingh Road

Ashoka Road to R/A Jaswant Singh Road

K.G Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing

Copernicus Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic, New Delhi range) Aalap Patel said: “The following roads and junctions are expected to witness heavy traffic. Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly.” He pointed to:

Mathura Road

Ashoka Road

Prithvi Raj Road

Akbar Road

Subramanian Bharti Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Rajesh Pilot Marg

R/A Windsor Place

R/A Claridge Hotel

Man Singh Road

R/A MNLP, Janpath

Firoz Shah Road

R/A Mandi House

Sikandra Road.

The traffic police also announced several diversion points for buses from 6 pm to 9 pm, requesting Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and others to plan accordingly. These points will be:

Moti Bagh and Bhikaji Cama crossings on the Ring Road

The South Foot of the Lodhi and Moolchand flyovers

ITO and IP Flyover – Vikas Marg

Ring Road – Yamuna Bazaar

Tis Hazari – Mori Gate Junction

Dayal Chowk on Panchkuian Road

AIIMS Flyover, SBM – Mathura Road

Neela Gumbad

Ashram Chowk

NH 24 Ring Road

Ring Road – ISBT

ISBT – T Point

Dhaula Kuan

The DTC was also requested to organise “park and ride” facilities to the C-Hexagon from:

Bhairon Road

Rajghat

Connaught Place

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Visitors were advised to avoid cabs and private vehicles and use these facilities instead.