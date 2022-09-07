scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

These are the routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

The traffic police has also announced several diversion points for buses from 6 pm to 9 pm, requesting Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System and others to plan accordingly.

Renovated India Gate and Rajpath, under the Central Vista project. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory anticipating a large number of people to turn up around the Central Vista project after its inauguration scheduled for Thursday (September 8).

The traffic police announced general traffic diversions from 6 pm to 9 pm on several roads to ensure the safety of children and pedestrians, and smooth traffic movement in the New Delhi district.

The diversions (beginning at the C Hexagon at each road) would stretch from:

  • Tilak Marg to the Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing
  • Purana Qila Road to Mathura Road
  • Shershah Road to Mathura Road
  • Dr Zakir Hussain Marg to Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing
  • Pandara Road to Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing
  • Shahjahan road to Q point
  • Akbar Road to R/A Mansingh Road
  • Ashoka Road to R/A Jaswant Singh Road
  • K.G Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing
  • Copernicus Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic, New Delhi range) Aalap Patel said: “The following roads and junctions are expected to witness heavy traffic. Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly.” He pointed to:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
  • Mathura Road
  • Ashoka Road
  • Prithvi Raj Road
  • Akbar Road
  • Subramanian Bharti Marg
  • APJ Abdul Kalam Road
  • Rajesh Pilot Marg
  • R/A Windsor Place
  • R/A Claridge Hotel
  • Man Singh Road
  • R/A MNLP, Janpath
  • Firoz Shah Road
  • R/A Mandi House
  • Sikandra Road.

The traffic police also announced several diversion points for buses from 6 pm to 9 pm, requesting Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and others to plan accordingly. These points will be:

  • Moti Bagh and Bhikaji Cama crossings on the Ring Road
  • The South Foot of the Lodhi and Moolchand flyovers
  • ITO and IP Flyover – Vikas Marg
  • Ring Road – Yamuna Bazaar
  • Tis Hazari – Mori Gate Junction
  • Dayal Chowk on Panchkuian Road
  • AIIMS Flyover, SBM – Mathura Road
  • Neela Gumbad
  • Ashram Chowk
  • NH 24 Ring Road
  • Ring Road – ISBT
  • ISBT – T Point
  • Dhaula Kuan

The DTC was also requested to organise “park and ride” facilities to the C-Hexagon from:

More from Delhi
  • Bhairon Road
  • Rajghat
  • Connaught Place
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Visitors were advised to avoid cabs and private vehicles and use these facilities instead.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 07:54:54 pm
Next Story

Tripura: Retrenched teachers struggle to make ends meet amid Teachers’ Day celebrations

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Zazai, Gurbaz start for Afghanistan
Asia Cup LIVE

Zazai, Gurbaz start for Afghanistan

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Delhi in bottom one-third of states with students lacking basic numeracy skills: Survey

Delhi in bottom one-third of states with students lacking basic numeracy skills: Survey

Will buy own ‘Dhakad Dhami’ bulldozer: U'khand Waqf chief

Will buy own ‘Dhakad Dhami’ bulldozer: U'khand Waqf chief

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement