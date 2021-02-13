Round the clock water supply in high profile NDMC area gets fresh boost

The Jal Board is also planning to extend uninterrupted water supply services to the entire city and is under process of appointing a consultant for it.

A project to supply 24×7 water in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, which failed to take off a few times after it was initially planned in 2018, has been revived. With a fresh tender floated in January to appoint a consultant, and around 15 agencies showing interest, officials hope the project should start on ground in the next six months.

An NDMC official said, “We had put out about 2-3 tenders since 2018 but the response was unsatisfactory. Agencies were not showing a lot of interest, so we thought to make some modifications to the project. Earlier, the plan was to start with a pilot in a particular area. Now, we have expanded it to the entire Council area.”

Spread across 47 sq km, the NDMC presently receives potable water supply from the Delhi Jal Board, which is collected in 28 underground reservoirs (UGRs). From these reservoirs, water is supplied for three hours in the morning and evening across the NDMC, which includes the President’s Estate and Lutyens Bungalow Zone.

As with any other address in New Delhi, people living in NDMC area — including ministers and bureaucrats — also store potable water in tanks or reservoirs for use. “We have the infrastructure required for providing 24×7 water supply, but it is possible that some old pipelines may need replacing. The consultant will be able to recommend what exactly needs to be done,” the NDMC official said.

As part of the process for uninterrupted water supply, NDMC is also replacing old or non-functional water meters with ‘smart meters’ which would help keep an account of the water supplied and the amount lost in leakages or theft, the official added.

The recent NDMC Budget speech makes a mention of the water supply project: “NDMC citizens need to be assured of round the clock water supply and to guarantee the same, the project had been initiated — which has been put on fast track in this financial year. Council has already approved appointment of consultant to prepare updated detailed project report for execution of complete work in single phase.”

Outside of NDMC, there are two south Delhi residential colonies — Navjeevan Vihar and Geetanjali Enclave — that have been receiving 24×7 water supply since 2017 as part of a DJB pilot project.

The Jal Board is also planning to extend uninterrupted water supply services to the entire city and is under process of appointing a consultant for it.