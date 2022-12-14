scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Round-the-clock security to 12 special cell cops after death threats

Sources told The Indian Express that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has approved the Y-category security for the Special CP (Special Cell) Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal and DCPs (special cell) Manishi Chandra and Rajeev Ranjan, and security has been tightened near their Delhi residences.

Landa, who hails from Tarn Taran district, has been in Canada since 2017. (Representational/File)
Following threats from Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, 12 officers posted with the Special Cell who solved the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have now been provided round-the-clock security.

Sources told The Indian Express that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has approved the Y-category security for the Special CP (Special Cell) Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal and DCPs (special cell) Manishi Chandra and Rajeev Ranjan, and security has been tightened near their Delhi residences. The Special Cell is , the the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police. Currently, Ranjan is heading two units of the Special Cell, while Chandra is working as a staff officer (SO) to the Police Commissioner.

“Apart from them, four ACPs and five inspectors have also been granted security by which an armed police commando will be stationed with them round the clock,” the sources said. Usually, Y-category security is provided to cabinet ministers, Chief Ministers, HC and SC Judges, senior politicians and bureaucrats.

Landa, who hails from Tarn Taran district, has been in Canada since 2017. Landa was an associate of Harvinder Rinda, who was learnt to have died at a hospital in Pakistan’s Lahore. Rinda was close to BKI chief Wadhawa Singh and the ISI.

Last month, Landa threatened the officers of the Special Cell through a social media post, reading, “The man I am posting about Happy Sanghera… he was Special Cell’s mastermind and a RAW agent. We killed him in Europe… I want to say one thing to Delhi Police…we have photos of all you people. If we see you in our lanes, it will not be a good thing. Otherwise, we will enter your space and beat you up. These Delhi people come to Punjab and register fake cases to create terror in the area. Those who accept this are fools. We will tell more in the next post. Something similar to Sanghera’s death is being planned. All his associates who used to talk to him, we know them. Now, they should be ready. For a year, Sanghera has been saving everyone. Now, we will see who will save them. Whomsoever says anything wrong, will be pulled out of their homes and thrashed…Don’t face us…We Singhs will make you suffer.”

An investigation has revealed that Landa had planned the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali and managed to carry out several criminal activities in Punjab from Canada.

“One of the teams, who got the security cover, had arrested the associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, who had killed Moosewala and other officers had arrested the accused involved in the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali,” said an official.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 05:25:52 am
