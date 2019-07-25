Rotavirus vaccine comes to Delhi, will be free for kids

The Delhi government has introduced Rotavirus vaccine, which prevents instances of severe diarrhoea among children, as a part of the union government’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP). The immunisation programme will start from August 7 across the city with vaccines being available at all government hospitals and dispensaries.

Advertising

As part of the programme, the vaccine, which costs around Rs 3,000 for three doses in private healthcare facilities, will be given free of cost to all infants who are 6-, 10- and 14-weeks-old. Five drops of vaccine are administered orally in each dose.

UIP currently covers vaccines for 11 diseases, including polio (IPV), measles, rubella, adult Japanese Encephalitis (JE), pentavalent vaccine (diptheria, tetanus, pertusis, haemophilis influenza type B and Hepatitis B), among others.

“The Government of India is working closely towards improving the infant and child mortality rate. This is the second phase of the programme and many other states and UTs are now going to implement it in their respective health immunisation plan. We are going to introduce the vaccine in our immunisation programme from August 7 and the vaccines will be available for free to the public,” Dr Nutan Mundeja, Director, Directorate of Family Welfare, Delhi government told The Indian Express.

Advertising

Rotaviruses are the most common cause of severe diarrhoeal disease in young children throughout the world. Initial symptoms are a fever and vomiting, followed by three to eight days of watery diarrhoea. The infection can cause abdominal pain as well. In adults, who are otherwise healthy, a rotavirus infection may cause only mild signs and symptoms or none at all.

According to WHO estimate in 2013, about 2,15,000 children aged under 5 years die each year from vaccine-preventable rotavirus infections. The vast majority of these children live in low-income countries.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provide several vaccines to infants, children and pregnant women through UIP. In India, around 78,000 children die from Rotavirus diarrhoea annually, while nearly 9 lakh are admitted to hospitals with severe diarrhoea. Another 32.7 lakh children visit hospitals as outpatients when afflicted.

“…We are expecting that the number of deaths due to severe diarrhoea will be reduced,” said Dr Suresh Seth, state immunisation officer, Delhi government.