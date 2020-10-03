Rope in religious leaders, social media influencers: Plan to unlock with caution

Delhi government officials said the state is of the opinion that economic activity needs to restart for optimal functioning while tackling the pandemic.

Appeals by religious leaders during the festival season and roping in social media influencers and NGOs for targeted messaging —the Delhi government and various civic bodies will work to create a new awareness strategy on Covid-19 by Saturday, after a meeting was called by the union cabinet secretary to discuss the issue.

The new plan will look at the strategy for October and November and the messaging will be focused on “Unlock with Precautions”. The communication strategy was outlined in a presentation shared during the video conference with the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The Delhi Chief Secretary issued directions to all the departments, corporations and autonomous bodies, said P K Gupta, principal secretary of the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), in a circular issued Thursday. The action plan is to be submitted to the government by Saturday and this will be presented to the Centre on Monday.

“The central message in the earlier communication strategy: During lockdown: ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe.’ During unlock: Aatmanirbhar Bharat. New strategy for unlock with precautions: Unlock does not mean the end of the pandemic. Focus on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with economic needs. Continuous emphasis on the need to embrace technology… Specific messages for social and religious situations based on SOPs,” the power point presentation shared with state government officials during the meeting said.

Delhi government officials said the state is of the opinion that economic activity needs to restart for optimal functioning while tackling the pandemic.

“The Centre’s strategy is very close to what the state government has been saying. If we have to fight the pandemic and also ensure people do not lose their livelihoods, restarting economic activity responsibly is crucial,” said a senior government official.

The Centre has also asked states to look at the promotion of the use of the Aarogya Setu app through push notifications and encourage its use through RJs and Doordarshan.

Civic bodies and government departments will also look at the use of government offices, milk booths, PDS shops and medical stores for an intensive communication campaign, emphasising three basics — wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.

