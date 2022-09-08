Roof watchers, anti-sabotage checks in offices around Central Vista ahead of today’s inauguration

With Kartavya Path, formerly known as the Rajpath, and the Central Vista lawns ready to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, the Delhi Police will conduct detailed anti-sabotage checks in buildings in the area.

Roof-watchers will also be deployed to sanitise the buildings and several offices in the area have been asked to shut down by 2 pm. The list of 30 buildings includes The Delhi High Court, National Gallery of Modern Art, Bikaner House, National Museum, Hyderabad House, Princess Park, Rail Bhawan, and National Archives among others.

“In connection with the inaugural function of Central Vista and the visit of the honourable Prime Minister of India at India Gate… Delhi Police will be conducting Anti-Sabotage Checks (ASC)… These buildings are to be vacated by 1400 hours (2 pm)… so as to seal the rooms after completion of regular Anti Sabotage Checks (ASCs),” said an office memorandum (OM) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“The security arrangements by Delhi police will continue up to 22.. hours (10 pm)… besides in order to sanitise the buildings, roof-watchers are to be deployed. due to which, it will be essential that building and the rooftops… are made available for thorough ASCs,” it added.

The memorandum also asked ministries and departments in the buildings to ensure that caretakers are available to make sure there is no obstruction to ASCs.

PM Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose beneath the canopy next to India Gate.

The new stretch includes lawns running alongside Kartavya Path from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, covering around 101 acres. Soil and location-appropriate grass has been planted on the lawns.

Advertisement

The space, hugely popular among city dwellers, includes 16 bridges over the two parallel canals and eight amenity blocks with new signages. The amenity blocks have 64 toilets for women and 32 for men and 10 accessible toilets for the differently abled, alongside drinking water facilities. The blocks are built underground to maintain the oak and feel of the place.

Among the most important features of the stretch is the creation of more accessible space by building bridges over canals and increasing lighting several times over. Part of the area beyond the canals will be used to park 1,117 cars and 35 buses. Designated areas for app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws have also been created.