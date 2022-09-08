scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Roof watchers, anti-sabotage checks in offices around Central Vista ahead of today’s inauguration

Roof-watchers will be deployed to sanitise the buildings and several offices in the area have been asked to shut down by 2 pm.

The new stretch includes lawns running alongside Kartavya Path from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, covering around 101 acres. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

With Kartavya Path, formerly known as the Rajpath, and the Central Vista lawns ready to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, the Delhi Police will conduct detailed anti-sabotage checks in buildings in the area.

Roof-watchers will also be deployed to sanitise the buildings and several offices in the area have been asked to shut down by 2 pm. The list of 30 buildings includes The Delhi High Court, National Gallery of Modern Art, Bikaner House, National Museum, Hyderabad House, Princess Park, Rail Bhawan, and National Archives among others.

“In connection with the inaugural function of Central Vista and the visit of the honourable Prime Minister of India at India Gate… Delhi Police will be conducting Anti-Sabotage Checks (ASC)… These buildings are to be vacated by 1400 hours (2 pm)… so as to seal the rooms after completion of regular Anti Sabotage Checks (ASCs),” said an office memorandum (OM) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“The security arrangements by Delhi police will continue up to 22.. hours (10 pm)… besides in order to sanitise the buildings, roof-watchers are to be deployed. due to which, it will be essential that building and the rooftops… are made available for thorough ASCs,” it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

The memorandum also asked ministries and departments in the buildings to ensure that caretakers are available to make sure there is no obstruction to ASCs.

PM Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose beneath the canopy next to India Gate.

The new stretch includes lawns running alongside Kartavya Path from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, covering around 101 acres. Soil and location-appropriate grass has been planted on the lawns.

Advertisement

The space, hugely popular among city dwellers, includes 16 bridges over the two parallel canals and eight amenity blocks with new signages. The amenity blocks have 64 toilets for women and 32 for men and 10 accessible toilets for the differently abled, alongside drinking water facilities. The blocks are built underground to maintain the oak and feel of the place.

More from Delhi

Among the most important features of the stretch is the creation of more accessible space by building bridges over canals and increasing lighting several times over. Part of the area beyond the canals will be used to park 1,117 cars and 35 buses. Designated areas for app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws have also been created.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 09:10:45 am
Next Story

Vicky Kaushal was ‘restrictive’ with his feelings early on but his principles were ‘overwhelming’: Katrina Kaif on Koffee with Karan

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Norms eased for use of Railway land for cargo, schools & hospitals

Norms eased for use of Railway land for cargo, schools & hospitals

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail today

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Centre prepares guidelines for social media influencers. Here's what may change

Centre prepares guidelines for social media influencers. Here's what may change

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president
Delhi Confidential

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a moving gift from Mongolia's president

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement