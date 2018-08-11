Romanian national arrested for trying to steal data from ATM in Noida

Personnel from the Sector 20 police station immediately reached the spot and held Anexandru. (Representational Image) Personnel from the Sector 20 police station immediately reached the spot and held Anexandru. (Representational Image)

A Romanian man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to steal data from an automatic ATM machine in Sector 18 in Noida, police said Onciu Anexandru (27), a resident of Valcea Romana in Romania, was fiddling with the ATM of a private bank in Savitri Market, they said. “The accused had got his ATM card stuck in the machine and was fiddling with it. The security guard at the ATM grew suspicious of his activities and alerted the police,” according to a police statement.

Personnel from the Sector 20 police station immediately reached the spot and held Anexandru. His ATM card, passport and visa have been seized, a police official said.

Anexandru has been remanded in judicial custody and the Romania Embassy has been informed through the Local Intelligence Unit of the Gautam Buddh Nagar, the official said. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating) and 511 (attempting to commit offence), besides the Information Technology Act Section 66 D (cheating by using computer resource), the police said.

Further probe was underway, they said.

