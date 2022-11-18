Role of investors and new age startups in developing Indian economy

Top international investors perceive India today as a nation with great potential. The Indian economy is drawing big-ticket investors like a magnet because to its vast population, sizeable unexplored markets, various cultures, and spending habits, all of which are supported by extremely entrepreneur- and enterprise-friendly government measures.

The timely convergence of large-scale risk capital funding and the launch of business-friendly regulatory changes has facilitated this development. The fact that over 100 additional unicorns are anticipated in India’s startup sector by 2022 is another indicator of its astounding performance. In fact, throughout the first two months of 2022, one new unicorn has been added every five days.

India requires more than 100 million new employment each year, and most of those jobs are created by startups rather than large corporations. Startup entrepreneurship is important because it infuses the business environment and enterprises with fresh inventions, new employment opportunities, and competitive dynamics. Today’s globe is seeing an increase in the contribution of startups to economic growth. Considering the significant role that Indian entrepreneurs are expected to play in the expansion of the Indian economy The ease of use of startup regulations and the enormous number of jobs that may be created by facilitating startups inspired even the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to allow the flow of capital from the market to startups. This research paper will analyse the impact of startups, their growth, their ecosystem, and the effects these factors have on the Indian economy’s expansion.

Vittal Ramakrishna, Founder at POD World commenting on the huge role of Indian startups as “There is a huge influx of investors trying to diversify their current asset investments and they are definitely looking at startups as a new asset class. Many ultra HNIs and family offices are not just investing as LPs but are also looking to get into direct investments. This is a new trend which is enabling investors to address key investment gaps based on their strengths. For example, now an ultra HNI who comes with a prior experience of exiting an agritech startup gets to invest in very early stage agritech startups – in addition to offering support and addressing the root of the issues impacting the Indian markets. With this extended support backed by funding, investors are now able to play a dual role to shape the Indian economy. Considering the fact that we are a fairly young startup ecosystem, despite all the unicorns we have, more and more youngsters are willing to take the risk of starting their own startups. With investors backing such founders now, India is sure to ride the startup wave for the next decade or more”

The Indian economy is in an era of rapid development like never before. Personally, I attribute a large chunk of the progress to new-age startups.

The reach and transforming ability of startups like PhonePe, PayTm and the like are truly remarkable. These startups have completely revamped the ecosystems in which they operate. UPI is so very widely adopted even in the most remote parts of the country today. Other startups like Flipkart, Nykaa, Swiggy, Zomato and the like have made just about everything accessible nationally. On the other side, we have startups like Dhruva sending private satellites to space. This truly is the era of startups!

“I believe that one key player behind the scenes for just about every single startup is the investor. Investors put their money into startups right from the beginning. Their conviction is one of the earliest north stars for a startup’s success. Beyond money, a good investor is an invaluable asset bringing on board a plethora of connections; mentorship from their experience and so on. As much as people admire and aspire to be like the founders and the teams that built these startups; one bunch of unsung heroes in today’s startup ecosystem is the investor,” said Kishore Ganji founder at Astir Ventures