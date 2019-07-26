Rohit Shekhar murder case: Wife’s bail plea rejected

A Delhi court Thursday dismissed the bail application of Apoorva Shukla, accused of killing her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of late politician N D Tiwari .

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat dismissed Shukla’s bail application.

Shukla’s lawyer Mahmood Pracha told The Indian Express, “The application was moved on the ground that Delhi Police did not file the chargesheet within the stipulated period of 90 days, hence, making her entitled to statutory bail.”

Delhi Police, however, opposed the application, informing the court that investigation was underway in the case. “In the present case, the material placed on record by the IO in the chargesheet is sufficient to enable this court to take cognizance and, therefore, the chargesheet cannot be stated to be incomplete in any sense. Cognizance has already been taken in the present case and no default bail can be granted to the applicant on the ground that the chargesheet is incomplete,” the court said in its order.

Police alleged Shukla strangled Tiwari following an argument with him. They have named 56 witnesses in the chargesheet.