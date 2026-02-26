Rohit Godara ‘calls’ husband of Lawrence’s lawyer, accuses him of involvement in associate’s murder

A day after after scooter-borne assailants fired upon members of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team, including advocate Rajini Khatri’s husband Deepak, in North Delhi, gangster Rohit Godara allegedly called up Deepak Wednesday afternoon, threatening him and accusing him of being involved in the murder of Inderpreet Singh alias Parry in Chandigarh last year.

Parry, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Timber Market in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deepak Khatri said the call lasted for around 7-8 minutes. A recording of the same has been handed over to the police, he added.

“He threatened me… I told him if he wants to get me killed, he can do it. He also accused me of being involved in Parry’s murder, with which I have no connection… he was also our child who was killed soon after his wedding. I knew him and he used to call me ‘mama’ just like how Rohit and Lawrence… I asked Rohit what was the issue… he is accusing me of something I have no relation with,” Deepak said.

Hours after Tuesday night’s firing, the Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara gang claimed responsibility for the firing incident through a Facebook post.

In the purported post, the gang alleged that the targeted individuals were acting as

informers to facilitate extortion activities. Police said they are verifying the authenticity of

the post.

The post, from an account named ‘Rahul Fatehpur Naveen Boxer’, said, “We take the responsibility of opening fire at Deepak Khatri (Lawyer). He helps Lawrence as an informer and middleman in his extortion business… Stop doing this… This time, we missed the target but next time your family will be targeted. And all our enemies who consider Lawrence a criminal should correct themselves in time, or the consequences will be severe.”

It also has names of Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara and several other gangsters from Delhi and Haryana. Meanwhile, police said a case has been registered.

On Tuesday night, members of Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team, including Deepak, had gone to offer prayers at the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple near ISBT Kashmere Gate bus stand. He was accompanied by four others.

Around 10.10 pm, as soon as they came out and got into their car, two persons arrived on a scooter and allegedly opened fire. “One Sandeep Bisht, who was seated in the middle of the rear seat, sustained bullet injuries to his shoulder. The others escaped unhurt,” an officer said.

Sandeep runs an NGO and is associated with Deepak.

Police said charges of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act have been registered at Kashmere Gate police station.

Brar and Godara, who are believed to be operating from abroad, were once close associates of Lawrence Bishnoi. According to police, in January 2025 the gang split after Lawrence allegedly accused Brar of mishandling the legal case of his brother Anmol, who was detained in the US in November 2024. Lawrence allegedly believed the bail bond amount had not been paid, leading to Anmol’s deportation to India in November 2025.

Anmol is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.