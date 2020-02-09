Rohini SI murder: Suspect’s kin allege murder, say they wanted to get him married

SI Deepanshu Rathi committed suicide after killing SI Preeti Ahlawat in Delhi on Thursday. SI Deepanshu Rathi committed suicide after killing SI Preeti Ahlawat in Delhi on Thursday.

Even as police maintained that sub-inspector Deepanshu Rathee’s death appeared to be a case of suicide, his family claimed he had been murdered.

“We suspect this was a case of suicide. It can only be confirmed after the post-mortem. No FIR has been lodged yet,” said DSP (Ganaur) Sandeep Kumar.

Rathee’s father Dayanand, himself a retired sub-inspector with Haryana Police, however, alleged he was murdered. “The bullet wound is towards the back of his neck. It is impossible for him to have shot himself from this angle. This is murder,” he alleged.

Rathee (26) joined as an SI with Delhi Police in 2018 and was deployed at Bhajanpura police station. Before this, his father said he was deployed at the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office in Chandigarh.

“When he got an offer from the Delhi Police in 2018, we urged him to take it since Delhi is closer to Sonepat, so we would be able to see him more often. He had a personal vehicle in Delhi, and would come here at least once a week to meet us,” said his father, who lives in Sonepat.

The family spoke to Rathee for the last time on Friday afternoon, when he told them he would come to Sonepat that night. The next they heard of him was from police personnel, who alerted them about the discovery of his body at 2.12 am Saturday.

“We were going to go and see a girl for him to marry this morning; Instead, we are returning with his body,” said Dayanand.

Asked if his son had ever mentioned the woman sub-inspector he is accused of killing, he said, “He never mentioned her to us. We know nothing about this. He sounded fine when we spoke to him on Friday.”

