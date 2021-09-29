Rohini shootout: Gogi was shot 18 times, his assailants received 22 bullet wounds

Days after two assailants killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a Rohini district courtroom before being gunned down, autopsy revealed that he was hit by 18 bullets fired by the attackers, while the assailants received 22 bullet injuries in gunfire by police personnel. On Wednesday evening, a team of the Crime Branch went to Mandoli jail, where they questioned Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, the alleged mastermind behind the incident, for around two hours.

“Tillu has denied his involvement and claims that while he was in touch with his associates, he is not aware about any murder plot. In the coming days, we will move an application before a Delhi Court to get his police custody for further questioning,” a senior police officer said.

On Friday, the two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga, had posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at Gogi. Police personnel retaliated, killing the two on the spot. “The post-mortem was conducted by a medical board of three doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College. They have found that Gogi had 18 bullet wounds in his body, while Rahul has 19 wounds and Jagdeep three,” a senior police officer said.

The Special Cell had Saturday arrested two men, Umang Yadav and Vinay Mota, and recovered a car used to drop the assailants to court. An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell police station against Umang after police recovered an illegal weapon from his possession. “Umang told the police that Tillu had provided him with the weapon to eliminate Gogi,” the officer said.

“After questioning the arrested two men, police found that the initial plan was for five men — Rahul, Jagdeep, Umang, Vinay and an associate — to enter the courtroom posing as lawyers, kill Gogi, and surrender before the judge. But their plan changed as Umang and the associate weren’t wearing proper clothes. They sent Rahul and Jagdeep to the courtroom and stayed inside their car. CCTV footage, meanwhile, showed their associate, dressed in black, walking around the court. He will be arrested soon,” an officer said.

“Both the attackers were present inside the room and their firearms — a .38 bore pistol and another of .30 bore — were cocked. They opened fire from two different directions when Gogi entered the courtroom to attend a hearing. Personnel of the Special Cell, Delhi Armed Police and Rohini district fired in retaliation. In total, eight rounds were fired by both the teams of the Special Cell, 13 by the commandos of the third battalion and two were fired by the special staff of Rohini district,” an officer told The Indian Express.