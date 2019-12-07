Rohini murder: Family was to shift to new home in Gurgaon today

The victims, Pragya and Snehlata. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) The victims, Pragya and Snehlata. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

By Friday afternoon, Pragya Chaudhary (35) would have moved from her 2BHK DDA flat in Rohini to a new home in Gurgaon. Her children, aged one and four, her 62-year-old mother-in-law and her 30-year-old brother-in-law too planned to shift — so they could live away from her father-in-law Satish Chaudhary (64), a retired teacher. Except, Satish had other plans.

According to the family, over the years Satish had become increasingly hostile towards Pragya, incessantly questioning her about her salary, expenses and daily routine. A relative claimed he didn’t eat with the family and would order his own food from outside.

The accused’s younger son, Saurabh (30), further told police in his complaint: “Since childhood, our father suspected our mother of having illicit relationships. There was always tension in the house, and when my elder brother married Pragya, he began suspecting that she was also in illicit relationships.”

Outside the Chaudhary house sat Saurabh with an injury to the left hand, sustained when he tried saving Pragya from his father. “We were seeing frequent tension in the house, so we decided to move to Gurgaon,” said Saurabh, who works in Bengaluru and was visiting Delhi.

Pragya’s paternal uncle Balveer Singh, who raised her, confirmed that she and the others had been planning to shift to Gurgaon for a year due to Satish’s behaviour. “All the packing was done and the house was ready to be moved into on Thursday itself, but she said the children were tired and that she would move on Friday instead,” he said.

