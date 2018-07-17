Rohini: Man dies after bike hits pothole

A 24-year-old man died after his bike skidded over a pothole in Rohini’s Samaypur Badli Sunday, police said. The victim, Bunty Verma, was returning home from work.

A passerby who made the PCR call said, “I saw a man lying in a pool of blood; it appeared that his motorbike had skidded several metres.”

Police said that by the time they reached, the victim had already been taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Verma was not wearing a helmet and suffered head injuries, police said.

On inspection, police found that Verma’s bike had skidded over 20 metres. “We will check if the road is under the Public Works Department or us. If it is under us, we will get it repaired,” said a North corporation official.

