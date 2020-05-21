Delhi: 18 cases at Rohini Jail after staffer tests positive

Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel said the jail’s assistant superintendent tested positive Tuesday. Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel said the jail’s assistant superintendent tested positive Tuesday.

A 50-year-old staffer at Rohini Jail tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, taking the number of those infected at the prison to 18. The first case was reported on May 13, and at least 16 cases — of which 15 are inmates — were reported on May 16.

Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel said the jail’s assistant superintendent tested positive Tuesday. “Three-four days ago, the staffer’s sugar level went up and he also had some throat irritation. He was advised to rest at home; he lives in the prison staff quarters at Tihar complex,” said Goel.

He said the assistant superintendent got tested at DDU Hospital and his result came positive on Tuesday. “Currently, he’s under home quarantine. We have identified 10 of his neighbours and three close contacts, who are jail staff. They have all been asked to do home quarantine for 14 days,” said the DG.

One of the 15 inmates who tested positive has been shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital. The inmate is 45 years old. A source said, “He has had health issues for a while. Other inmates are asymptomatic and doctors are keeping a close watch on them.”

Goel said the inmate was moved to the hospital on Tuesday after “doctors at the jail noticed some swelling in his feet.

As a precautionary measure, he was shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital”.

Apart from him, the first positive inmate of Rohini Jail — a 28-year-old under-trial – is also at Lok Nayak. He had tested positive at DDU Hospital, where he had undergone an intestine surgery.

