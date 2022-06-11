‘His condition was improving… we thought he would be discharged soon’: Kin of kidney patient who died Rohini hospital fire

A 64-year-old patient admitted to the ICU at a private hospital in Rohini died after a short circuit led to a massive fire on the third floor around 4.05 am on Saturday. All other patients were safely moved out of Braham Shakti hospital’s main building.

The deceased, Holi Verma, was undergoing treatment for kidney disease at the hospital for 1.5 years. He was admitted 15 days ago when his condition worsened. Although Verma was on ventilator as per the hospital, the family said otherwise. “He was off ventilator. I was there last night. I had my dinner with him, he was very happy because his condition was improving and we thought he might be discharged soon,” said his wife Munni Devi.

Munni Devi said that her husband was to undergo a surgery to remove his colostomy bag (a bag that collects body waste through a surgical opening in the stomach) on Monday.

She said, “When I was leaving at night, he asked me to stay back downstairs. Since the ICU does not allow relatives at night, I would have to stay in the reception area where there are mosquitoes. So, I came home. I should have stayed back.”

When the family went to the hospital on Saturday to look for him, they were told that he is at Ambedkar hospital. “I thought he was okay and was just moved there because of the fire. When I went there, I came to know he had died. They did not let me go see him. My son and daughter-in-law identified him. She said that he had a lot of burns. How were the other people in the ICU able to escape but not him? Where was the staff?” she alleged.

The hospital refused to comment on the claims.

After the incident, a temporary 13-bed facility was created for patients in the hospital’s standalone reception room. One of the patients admitted to the second floor of the hospital with pneumonia, Amarjit Singh, said, “I did not see the fire initially. The staff woke us up and asked us to go down. Once I reached outside, I could see the flames coming out the window. We have been here all morning, we don’t know when we can go back to the hospital.”

A nursing staff and two guards said that all patients were either discharged if they were stable or were moved to neighbouring hospitals by their relatives. The main block was empty through the morning, with the last handful of patients remaining in the temporary area being moved back by 4:30 pm.

The hospital did have a fire hose and pipeline, but it was near one of the peripheral buildings and not near the main building. “The hospital did have a fire safety clearance from the department, which was obtained 1.5 years ago. However, at the time of the incident none of the systems were working. Once an NOC is given, the next inspection happens only three years later so we don’t know what happened to the systems,” said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.

He added, “Second, all the exit gates were closed or blocked. Third, there was a delay by the hospital in informing us. The fire started at around 4 am and we were informed almost at 5 am, this is the reason the fire became so huge.”

The road leading up to the hospital was dotted with several small two- to three-storey nursing homes in between residences, with Braham Shakti hospital being one of the largest ones.

There are nearly 600 small nursing homes and hospitals in the city that are currently operating without a fire safety clearance and registration. The Indian Express had previously reported that the government is yet to notify separate norms for hospitals in residential areas that cannot comply with the existing norms for institutional buildings such as 2.4-metre-wide corridors, two staircases that are 2-metres wide, and a 6-metre-wide access road for fire tenders.