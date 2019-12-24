Why it’s hard to fix accountability of Delhi fire: 2006 Act may be to blame

The Rohini building had no fire equipment and only one single staircase. (ANI Photo) The Rohini building had no fire equipment and only one single staircase. (ANI Photo)

Fixing responsibility for Monday’s fire is going to be an uphill task, with officials at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation maintaining they do not have the power to seal illegal activity in unauthorised colonies since they lack jurisdiction and these areas are protected under the Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006.

When contacted, North MCD commissioner Varsha Joshi said the incident took place in an unauthorised colony, protected under the Act, and that SDMs (under Delhi government’s revenue department) have the statutory power over the area.

But Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at corporation officials, saying the BJP-led North MCD “extorts money when a person tries to construct buildings in unauthorised colonies, but when a tragedy takes place they pass the buck… The Delhi government has no control over building bylaws.”

Earlier this month, 44 men and children were killed in a fire in a factory which was running illegally from Anaj Mandi area in the Walled City. The factory was under the jurisdiction of the North corporation.

The Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006 was passed after public outrage against a sealing drive in Delhi. Since then, the Act, supposed to grant one-time relief, has been extended five times, most recently till December 31, 2020.

According to the Act, sealing has to be kept in “abeyance” until norms are finalised and “orderly arrangements to deal with the problem of encroachment or unauthorised development” are made. It also prohibits action against “farmhouses involving construction beyond permissible building limits, and schools, dispensaries, religious institutions, cultural institutions, storages, warehouses and godowns…”

The Rohini building that caught fire had a godown on the ground floor. A BJP councillor said though provisions stop them from sealing premises, corporations can send notices and take action in case of illegal activity. He said officials can take action against any building that violates laws such as height restrictions and structural safety, despite the existence of special provisions.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App