Jitender Gogi’s courtroom murder planned months in advance

The Delhi Police’s chargesheet in the Rohini courtroom shootout, in which gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead, has stated that planning for the daring crime began two months earlier — that too from inside the capital’s Mandoli jail. The chargesheet states that jailed gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu is the main conspirator.

Gogi was shot dead on September 24 by two assailants from the Tillu gang, while being produced in Rohini court for a hearing. The two assailants, Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga and Rahul, were gunned down by the Delhi Police. Police said the two were sent to Haiderpur a month before the incident for “training”.

A Crime Branch team filed a chargesheet in the Rohini court last week, naming seven men, including the two deceased assailants, as accused. One of the seven accused, Umang Yadav, who was arrested with his cousin Vinay two days after the incident, allegedly helped Tillu and the assailants.

In his disclosure statement, he revealed that he has known Tillu for a few months and around two months back, Tillu requested his help in killing Gogi. “Tillu used to call him (Yadav) through video calls… He conspired to kill Jitender alias Gogi when he was produced in court on 24.09.2021,” states the chargesheet.

To execute the plan, Tillu allegedly sent Jagdeep and Rahul to Yadav’s house. Jagdeep stayed at Yadav’s house on August 23, while Rahul arrived two days before the incident.

Plan made after the second wave Tillu allegedly planned to eliminate Gogi in Rohini court because he thought the courts would be “less crowded” after the second Covid wave.

He roped in jailed gangsters Naveen Dabas and Ashish Kumar to help him inside the jail, and used apps like Signal and WhatsApp to communicate with other associates, the chargesheet states.

Yadav is a law student and knew about the workings of courts. He was asked to arrange coats that advocates wear, and “brief” the two assailants.

Tillu, in his statement to the police, said he sent Yadav and Jagdeep to Panipat court on September 13 and 7 for a “recce” and to check police arrangement. This was done because Gogi was produced there in a murder case.

Day of the incident

Yadav and his cousin Vinay took a vehicle and went to a mall at Rohini where Rahul and Jagdeep “changed their clothes to dress up like advocates”. They then went to Rohini court where Tillu’s associate had sent another shooter. The men, however, refused to take him because he “was not dressed properly”.

The chargesheet states that Tillu was calling the men for updates.

According to Tillu, he received a call around 1.30 pm about Gogi’s death. “He was very happy with the news. However, shortly he came to know from TV installed in their cell that both assailants were shot dead, he became very sad…,” reads the document.

Police said the accused were “nervous” after the incident and tried hiding or destroying evidence. Tillu gave his mobile phone and internet dongle to another inmate, Kumar, and asked him to destroy the devices.

Yadav meanwhile hid footage from CCTV cameras fitted at his house inside the “chimney” in his kitchen, police have stated.