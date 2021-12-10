Rohini courtroom explosion: Security lapses exposed, say bar members

Advocate Navneet Singh and his client were standing near court room 102 at Rohini District court, waiting for their hearing, when the explosive went off.

“We felt the force of the explosion and ran towards the exit, fearing more explosions would take place. Going to court should not be a frightening experience especially for the litigants,” Singh said.

Fear and panic ensued as more than 50 litigants and their lawyers ran to the nearest staircase and judges from surrounding courtrooms ran to their chambers along with court staff.

The explosion took place around 10.30 am at Metropolitan Magistrate Preetu Raj’s courtroom. A court staff present at the time said, “The judge was hearing regular matters when the explosion took place. The Naib Court was injured as the unclaimed bag containing the explosive was near his seat… We ran for our lives.”

#JUSTIN: A low-intensity explosion took place inside Rohini Court, naib court received minor injuries. Senior officials and forensic experts rushed to the spot. Probe on. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) December 9, 2021

Rohini Bar Association members told The Indian Express that not much has changed since gangster Jitender Gogi was gunned down before a judge by two assailants dressed as lawyers on September 24.

In the wake of the shooting, the Rohini District Court Bar Association (RCBA) members had convened a meeting where they discussed security lapses, need to augment security infrastructure including installing high-end scanners at important checkpoints, checking of police staff carrying case properties, and following the recommendations made by the HC. RCBA joint secretary, Arvind Vats claimed, “After the shooting, security agencies had installed sensors on the premises, which already existed… These were not high-end and those on premises are not working. We have inadequate police staff… Staff must be alert as machines can’t do everything. There was strict vigilance after the shooting, but this incident has exposed the lapses.”

An officer from the Delhi Police HQ said, “We increased the deployment at courts to prevent such incidents. The sensors and other security equipment should have been working. We were making arrangements. The incident happened inside the courtroom; we have spoken to lawyers, verifying all allegations, and will take necessary action.”

RCBA president Inder Dev Saroha said, “All of us, including police officers and judicial officers, will try to equip the court compound with better security.”

The HC had suggested that all persons entering courtrooms be subjected to checking, and metal detectors and other devices be installed at the main gate of court complexes and outside every courtroom. It had also suggested the Police Commissioner to constitute a team of experts to periodically undertake a security audit of all district court complexes and the Delhi High Court.