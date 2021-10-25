Rohini court shootout: Security enhanced at district courts, Delhi Police tell HC

The Delhi Police Monday told the Delhi High Court that 85 door frame metal detectors and 125 hand-held detectors have been installed at and supplied to various district courts as part of measures to enhance the security there.

The court had taken suo motu cognizance of the Rohini court shootout last month. Two armed men posing as lawyers had killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom before being gunned down by police personnel.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, before the division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, submitted that a security audit of the district court complexes has been conducted and physical checking points in every court have now been covered and secured.

The court was also told that 2,300 CCTV cameras stand installed in the courts and 800 more are required. It was also apprised about other measures aimed to enhance security of the courts.

Saket Bar Association, in a report filed through advocate K C Mittal, submitted that there should be a separate entry in courts for persons accused of heinous crimes, and that courts dealing with sensitive matters should be close to the lock-up as far as possible and a special security should be deployed for them.

Earlier this month, police told the court that the security of all district courts in the national capital has been taken over by a specialised unit of Delhi Police in wake of the shootout. It also suggested maximising the use of technology in proceedings, upgradation of security gadgets, and segregation of civil and criminal courts to strengthen the safety of the courts.