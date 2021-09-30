Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance of Rohini court shootout, seeks suggestions on security cover

Initiating a suo motu case on security of court complexes in Delhi in the wake of last week’s shootout at the Rohini district court, the Delhi High Court Thursday said there is a need for effective deployment of sufficient number of police personnel.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the court may have to pass orders regarding the process of frisking. “Checking of the lawyers…there is already resistance because everybody is in a hurry; not that nobody wants checking. How to do that. Please give your suggestions,” it said, while seeking suggestions on the security of court complexes from the bar associations of different courts and the High Court.

Issuing notice to the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Ministry of Home Affairs and others, the court also said there is need for installation of more CCTV cameras at all strategic points. “They must work round-the-clock,” it added.



Stating that a foolproof entry system is also required at all the court complexes in Delhi, including Rohini district court, the division bench said installation of high-tech metal detectors and baggage scanners are also required to be installed. “There is also a need for provision of UVS (Under Vehicle Surveillance) system,” said the court.

The court also stressed on holding regular meetings by stakeholders to assess the security arrangements inside courts and giving training to police personnel deployed at the courts.

While listing the case for next hearing on October 5, the court asked the bar associations to share their suggestions with the counsel representing the police.

Two assailants on September 24 killed gangster Jitender Maan, alias Gogi, inside a courtroom at Rohini district court before being gunned down. At least three cases have been filed by lawyers before the High Court since then, praying for security and safety of courts. However, the court Thursday said since it has now initiated the case on its own, it will not be entertaining petitions being filed in the matter.