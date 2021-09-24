Rohini court shootout: CJI expresses concern, Asthana admits security lapse

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana expressed “deep concern” at the Rohini courtroom shootout in which gangster Gogi and two others were killed. The CJI spoke to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in this regard and advised him to talk to both police and the Bar to ensure that the functioning of the court is not affected.

The SC is already seized of a matter regarding the safety and security of court complexes and judicial officers. Sources said that in light of the Rohini incident, the court is likely to take up the matter for hearing on priority next week.

A senior officer of the High Court meanwhile said: “High Court had earlier called for a comprehensive report from the Rohini courts. A preliminary report has been received and it is under consideration.”

Acknowledging a security lapse, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, “Two men dressed as lawyers opened fire at undertrial prisoner Jitender Gogi inside the Rohini court. Our police personnel were present there and they acted very swiftly. There was a security lapse and we will definitely look into it. JCP (Northern range) will enquire into the incident and submit a report. We will take appropriate action. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch for further investigation.”