Rohini court complex ‘unsafe’, witnesses in Sushil Kumar case seek transfer

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Police to respond to a petition seeking transfer of trial related to the murder of a 27-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium in May 2021, in which Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is the main accused, from Rohini court to any other court in the national capital.

Justice Mukta Gupta in an order asked the DCP concerned to respond to the petitioners’ apprehension that it would be unsafe for them to travel to Rohini due to “topography of the place of incident, residences of hundreds and thousands of wrestlers” around Chhatrasal stadium where Kumar was working as the officer on special duty.

The four petitioners, who are residents of Haryana, are prosecution witnesses in the murder of Sagar Dhankar at the stadium. The petition has also sought day-to-day trial through video conferencing.

“The co-accused persons are notorious criminals, either based (in) nearby areas of Rohini District Court or in the adjoining borders of Haryana in the close proximity… having complete knowledge about the topography of Rohini and having straight and direct access to the Rohini area, which causes great apprehension in the mind of the petitioners that it would not be safe and secure for them to go for deposition in the Rohini Courts Complex,” the petitioners have told the court.

The petition particularly mentions that Amit Kumar, one of the petitioners, and his family members were threatened and told not to give statements against the accused. There are 150 witnesses, the plea has stated.

“On 24.09.2021, on the premises of Rohini Court complex, a shocking incident of shootout took place inside a courtroom in which a renowned gangster was shot dead by two assailants making Rohin court complex a vulnerable court complex,” it has argued.