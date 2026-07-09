‘Huge stone slab fell on his head’: Delhi mechanic killed in Rohini building collapse

A four-storey building collapsed in north west Delhi's Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday evening amid rainfall, triggering a major rescue operation as several people are feared trapped beneath the debris. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Standing amid the rubble in G Block of Rohini’s Sector 16 on Wednesday evening, Shyam Kishore recalled the last conversation he had with his twin brother, Ram, around an hour before an under-construction building collapsed and killed him while he was passing by it.

His shirt splashed with Ram’s blood, Shyam said his brother, who worked as a bike mechanic, lived in the same lane with his associate Ravi. They were out to buy some equipment on Ram’s bike when the building collapsed.

“He called me around 3 pm and asked if I had lunch. He said he was going out,” said Shyam, who runs a tailoring shop from the same premises where Ram worked.