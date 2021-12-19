Delhi bomb case: Wife’s illness, court fine, high rent drove scientist over edge

Getting fined for not appearing before court; his wife being detected with cancer; having to pay Rs 50,000 rent; and the possibility of facing criminal charges — these are some of the key factors that, police believe, drove a 47-year-old DRDO scientist over the edge and prompted him to allegedly plant a bomb inside Rohini court to kill his neighbour.

Police found that scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria’s neighbour had filed a criminal case against him and during the hearings on November 1, the court fined Kataria Rs 1,000 for “unnecessary adjournment”.

Sources said the legal battle between Kataria and his neighbour, lawyer Amit Vashisht, started 10 years ago over the issue of installing a lift in their three-storey building. “It turned ugly face when they started filing cross-complaints. Kataria also faced a legal suit by his neighbour over installing a water tank, as well as several RTIs and complaints filed with his workplace,” said a police source.

Kataria told police that he was fed up and left his house three years ago to shift to rented accommodation in the same locality. “He was giving a rent of Rs 50,000. He grew more frustrated as he was not getting leaves from office to attend court hearings,” said the source.

He also told police that after discovering his wife’s medical condition, he feared incarceration, and allegedly decided to get rid of Vashisht. “He allegedly ordered several devices from e-commerce websites and ammonium nitrate from a local shop. He spent around Rs 5,000 on this and allegedly learnt how to make a bomb online, including on YouTube,” said the source.