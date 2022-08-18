scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

‘Who is taking decisions keeping Delhi govt, Centre out of loop?’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on Rohingya row

"If the MHA did not decide this but the Housing Minister Hardeep Puri is lauding the decision, if senior Delhi Police and government officers are holding meetings but the elected government is not being kept in the loop, who is orchestrating this whole thing?" Sisodia asked.

Sisodia said the Delhi government had made it clear that "no illegal habitation of the Rohingya population" will be allowed in the city since the Centre tags them "a threat". (File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to clear the air over the Rohingya issue and find out who was “orchestrating the whole thing” about Rohingya refugees moving to EWS flats in Delhi, if both the Delhi government and the Centre were not aware of it.

A day after Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted “the Centre’s decision” to shift the Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi and the Home Ministry later denied it, Sisodia said, “I have written to the Union Home Minister. I have requested him to make the Centre’s stand on the issue clear and probe who these decisions were being taken at the behest of. If the Centre as well as the Delhi government were kept out of the loop, who was taking these calls?”

On Wednesday Puri tweeted: “India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs and round-the-clock Delhi Police protection.”

Sisodia said the Delhi government had made it clear that “no illegal habitation of the Rohingya population” will be allowed in the city since the Centre tags them “a threat”.

The Centre’s “conspiracy” to settle Rohingya Muslims in Delhi was “exposed” on Wednesday, Sisodia said. “I saw the news in a paper. After that, I saw Union Minister Hardeep Puri’s tweet taking credit for the move. Then when the issue was raised in media, the BJP went on the backfoot. Meanwhile, I spoke to officials. I was surprised that this decision was taken. I did not know neither did the CM. I am the Home minister of Delhi.”

“The MHA later come out with a clarification on its stand. If the MHA did not decide this but the Housing Minister Hardeep Puri is lauding the decision, if senior Delhi Police and government officers are holding meetings but the elected government is not being kept in the loop, who is orchestrating this whole thing?” he asked.

“I spoke to officers and found out that some meetings were held where the Centre’s officers were present and some decisions were taken in those meetings. After seeing the files, I realised that the files were sent to the Centre and the L-G for approval through the Chief Secretary. Why was this conspiracy hatched keeping the elected government and its ministers out?” he questioned.

“FRRO writes to the Delhi Home Department, senior Delhi government officers hold meetings but the elected government is kept out of the loop. How does this happen?”

On being asked if the Delhi government is against giving flats to the Rohingya refugees, Sisodia said, “Rohingya and illegal occupants who are living in the country violating the rules of the country, have to be dealt with by the Centre.”

When asked if this is a failure of intelligence that despite meetings being held by officers of the Delhi government, including the Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), DM and SDM, the ministers did not know about this development, Sisodia replied: “We hear about many secrets but this was being done secretively. This should be probed.”

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 03:40:30 pm
