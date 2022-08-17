After Puri’s tweet, MHA clarifies: ‘No EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi’

Hours after Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said that all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it had not given any such directions.

The ministry, in a series of tweets, said: “Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA.”

With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

Puri had tweeted Wednesday morning: “India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs and round-the-clock Delhi Police protection.”

“Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed. India respects and follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 and provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed,” he added in another tweet.

Rohingya refugees have been living in Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj for the past decade. Their dwellings were gutted in fire twice – in 2018 and 2021 – and they have since been living in tents provided by the Delhi government.

The MHA said that it had directed the Delhi government to declare the present location of the refugees as a detention centre.

“Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately,” the MHA tweeted.